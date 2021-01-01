Maybelline Color Strike Cream-to-Powder Eye Shadow Pen Makeup, Crave, 0.012 fl. oz.

Strike the old rules of shadow; meet eye shadow in a strike! Introducing Maybelline New York’s Color Strike cream-to-powder eye shadow pen for up to 12HR bold color impact in 1 simple strike, zero fallout! Crease-resistant, fade-resistant, and smudge-resistant. Color Strike is not your average eye shadow—the unique cream-to-powder formula simply glides on with no mess and no hassle, thanks to its precise cushion tip. Strike in a line, strike all over, blend it in, change it up. Now create any look you want with this foolproof eye shadow. Color where you want, never where you don’t! Available in 10 striking matte and metallic shades, like Crave, Tempt, Charm, Spark, Chase, Hustle, Ace and many more. Ophthalmologist tested. Suitable for contact wearers. Ophthalmologist tested and suitable for contact wearers.