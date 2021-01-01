Illamasqua Illamasqua Color Veil Blusher and Highlighter Buffing Brush - Consume

Illamasqua Color Veil Blusher and Highlighter Buffing Brush What It Is Add a pop of colour to your complexion with Illamasqua Colour Veil, an innovative, hybrid blusher that combines the long-wearing, intense pigment of a powder, with the innovative properties of the brand's best-selling Hydra Veil Primer. What You Get Color Veil Blusher Highlighter Buffing Brush What It Does Colour Veil lays down buildable pigment on the cheeks and has a soft, jelly texture that feels comfortable and refreshing on application Blends seamlessly onto skin, with an airbrushed-effect finish Expect a beautifully flushed and glowing looking complexion Highlighter Buffing Brush included for easy application How to Use Apply on to the apples of the cheeks with The Highlighter Buffing Brush blending out and building up color in layers.