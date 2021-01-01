Intex Color Whirl Tube Pool Float

Have a blast with the Intex® Color Whirl Tube! This fun pool float is bright, colorful and sure to get the party started at your neighborhood pool. It’s made of durable 12-gauge vinyl with two air chambers, and features two heavy-duty handles. The Color Whirl Tube includes a repair patch so the fun won’t stop if you spring a leak. Bring more color to your pool party with the Intex® Color Whirl Pool Float! FEATURES: Colorful, fun design Ideal for the pool 2 air chambers Made of durable 12-gauge vinyl Heavy-duty handles Diameter: 47” Includes a repair patch Style #: 58202EP