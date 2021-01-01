Franklin Colorado Rapids Size 1 Soccer Ball

Dribble, pass, shoot and score while repping your favorite MLS® club with a Franklin® Colorado Rapids Soccer Ball. This stylish soccer ball features a Rapids crest at the center. Surrounding the team crest are team-colored designs that highlights your supporter status. The ball has a pentagon/hexagon design. Practice your skills with this mini-ball and nail your favorite players’ moves with this Rapids Soccer Ball. FEATURES: Colorado Rapids Mini Soccer Ball Rapids crest at the heart and center Team-colored designs encompass the ball Comes in Size 1 that is perfect for practicing your skills Officially licensed by MLS®