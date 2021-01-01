Versace Colorblock Baroque Track Jacket

An athleisure staple, this colorblock track jacket is elevated with Versace's signature baroque design. Stand collar Long sleeves with elasticized cuffs Zip front Waist welt pockets Drawcord waistband Polyester Dry clean Made in Italy SIZE & FIT About 29" from shoulder to hem Model measurements: 6'1" tall Model is wearing a US size 4 ABOUT THE BRAND Founded in 1978, Versace is instantly recognizable by the signature Medusa head logo, chosen by founder Gianni Versace for its Greek symbolism. The Italian label is known for its luxe, bold clothing, sneakers, shoes and accessoriesthink gilding, oversized logos and punchy prints. Since taking over artistic direction, Giannis sister Donatella Versace has maintained the brands strong identity, with a renewed vision to give customers the ultimate freedom to express themselves. Men Advcd Dsgnr - Versace > Versace > Saks Fifth Avenue > Barneys. Versace. Color: Black White. Size: 42.