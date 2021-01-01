Prada Colorblock Canvas Sneakers

Colorblocked sneaker printed with inverted triangle logo and accented with textured detailing around the toe. Cotton canvas upper Round toe Lace-up vamp Rubber sole Made in Italy ABOUT THE BRAND Since 1913, Prada has been synonymous with cutting-edge style. Its intellectual universe combines concept, structure and image through codes that go beyond trends. Focusing on experimentation, its fashion has become a benchmark to those who challenge conventions. Women's Shoes - Prada Womens Shoes > Prada > Saks Fifth Avenue > Barneys. Prada. Color: Bianco. Size: 8.5.