Streamlined long sleeve sweater with bold colorblocking. Crafted with wool for a luxe feel. Roundneck Long sleeves Slip-on styling Merino wool Do not wash, do not bleach, do not tumble dry, do not iron, delicate p dry clean Imported SIZE & FIT About 25" from shoulder to hem Model measurements: 5'10" tall Model is wearing a US size Small. Advanced Designer - Designer Collections > Jw Anderson > Saks Fifth Avenue > Barneys. JW Anderson. Color: Pale Yellow. Size: Large.