Hit the beach in style with Colorblock Triangle Top! This cute yet sexy contrasting color triangle cups bikini top is made of sleek stretch knit fabric with tying halter strap and back strap. Features:- Adjustable ties at the center back- Skimpy coverage- Made of sleek stretch knit fabric- Multicolor You will surely love pairing it with Side Tie Bottom as a matching set or wear it for a beach party by pairing it up with metallic sandals, denim shorts and stylish Kimono.