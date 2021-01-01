Farm Rio Colorblocked Denim Midi Dress By Farm Rio in Blue Size XS

A colorblocked twist on time-tested denim, this midi dress infuses your wardrobe with sophistication and ease. Style it with ankle boots for a charming head-to-toe ensemble. About Farm Rio What began as a handful of goods at a local fashion fair booth has grown into one of Brazil's most recognizable labels for sun-soaked dressing. With vibrant colors, bold silhouettes, and feminine details embedded in every design, Farm Rio's cheerful creations are crafted with an exotic, toes-in-the-sand spirit that's simultaneously fashion-forward and vintage-inspired.