Frame Colorblocked Turtleneck Sweater

Knit from a luxurious virgin wool-blend fabrication, this turtleneck sweater offers warmth in a bold tri-tone design. Turtleneck Long sleeves Pullover style Vented sides Virgin wool/silk/polyamide/cashmere Dry clean Imported SIZE & FIT About 22.75" from shoulder to hem Model measurements: 5'10" tall Model is wearing a US size Small ABOUT THE BRAND Los Angeles-based founders Erik Torstensson and Jens Grede launched Frame with a mission to design a modern, versatile wardrobe using sustainable and fair manufacturing practices. Since its inception in 2012, the brand has evolved from making handcrafted signature denim fits to offering accessories and ready-to-wear collections that include cotton shirting and tailored leather pieces. Contemporary Sportswear - Denim And Bottoms > Frame > Saks Fifth Avenue > Barneys. Frame. Color: Off White Multi. Size: Small.