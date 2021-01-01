Danessa Myricks Beauty Colorfix Eye, Cheek & Lip Cream Pigment, One Size , Pink

What it is: An award-winning, multipurpose, long-wearing cream pigment that can safely be used on your eyes, lips, and cheeks for up to 24 hours.Ingredient Callouts: Free of parabens, formaldehydes, formaldehyde-releasing agents, phthalates, mineral oil, retinyl palmitate, oxybenzone, coal tar, hydroquinone, sulfates SLS & SLES, triclocarban, triclosan, and contains less than one percent synthetic fragrance. It is also vegan, gluten-free, and cruelty-free. This product is an Allure Best of Beauty Winner.What Else You Need to Know: This versatile formula is 100 percent eye safe, waterproof, crease-proof, and highly pigmented with varying textures that won't clog your pores. Mix and match shades and formulas to create different colors and textures. The rapid-drying formula allows for easy application with minimal fallout.Suggested Usage:-Use as an eyeshadow, eyeliner, lip color, and blush by applying a minimal amount onto your brush or finger.-Blend well for desired effect.-This high-performance formula dries rapidly and should be blended quickly.-Use as a waterproof base under makeup. Ingredients:Isododecane, Isononyl Isononanoate, Mica, [+/- (May contain): Titanium Dioxide (CI 77891), Iron Oxide (CI 77491, CI 77492, CI 77499), Red 7 Lake (CI 15850), Red 27 Lake (CI 45410), Red 22 Lake (CI 45380), Yellow 6 Lake (CI 15985)], Cyclopentasiloxane, Copernicia Cerifera (Carnauba) Wax / Cire de carnauba, C30-45 Alkyl Methicone, Trimethylsiloxysilicate, Ozokerite, Dimethiconol.