From sweet red cherries cherry pattern gift

Colorful Background Cherries Pattern Summer Fruit Cherry Tote Bag

Not Available
Not Available
Not Available

Description

Cool cherry design for everyone who loves sweet, delicious red fruit to enjoy on a spring or a summer day and for everyone who loves the red, cute cherries, cherry pattern designs, fruit, plants and especially cherries. 16” x 16” bag with two 14” long and 1” wide black cotton webbing strap handles. Made of a lightweight, spun polyester canvas-like fabric. All seams and stress points are double-stitched for durability, and the reinforced bottom flattens to fit more items and hold larger objects. Spot clean/dry clean only.

Advertisement
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.shape.com