Colorful Baltimore Cityscape Souvenir - Baltimore Skyline Tank Top

Featuring a retro Baltimore skyline, this makes a great gift for fans who loves Baltimore and Maryland. If you live in or love Baltimore, then let the world know with this vintage 1970s style graphic watercolor design! Gift for baseball or football fans. Show your home grown roots and pride with this Baltimore Downtown Skyline graphic of your favorite city in America. This Modern Baltimore Skyline features a cityscape silhouette of Baltimore, Maryland with a vintage look. Lightweight, Classic fit, Double-needle sleeve and bottom hem