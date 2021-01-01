From colorful prints

Colorful Bohemian Pattern Boho Rainbow Tote Bag

Not Available
Not Available
Not Available

Description

Colorful bohemian pattern Boho rainbow design. Cute patterned retro look design with abstract rainbows in pastel shades on a tan-brown background. This lovely boho rainbow design with the colors green, pink, blue, orange gives the design a pastel-colored retro decor look. Great item for women, girls, teens, and kids. 16” x 16” bag with two 14” long and 1” wide black cotton webbing strap handles. Made of a lightweight, spun polyester canvas-like fabric. All seams and stress points are double-stitched for durability, and the reinforced bottom flattens to fit more items and hold larger objects. Spot clean/dry clean only.

Advertisement
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.shape.com