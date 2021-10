Inspired by the inner-child within all of us, these drop Earrings from the LMJ Awakened Soul Collection will brighten your world. These earrings are beautifully presented with the inspirational poem "Awakened Soul" written by the LMJ founder & CEO. Crafted in 925 Sterling Silver, these elegant earrings feature trillion-shaped citrine stones, triangular colorful motifs encased by crystal and 1/4 carats of 100% genuine diamonds in a pre pave setting.