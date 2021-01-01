Colorful Dallas Cityscape - Dallas Texas Skyline Premium T-Shirt

Featuring a retro Dallas skyline, this makes a great gift for fans who loves Dallas and Texas. If you live in or love Dallas, then let the world know with this vintage 1970s style graphic watercolor design! Gift for baseball or football fans. Show your home grown roots and pride with this Dallas Downtown Skyline graphic of your favorite city in America. This Modern Dallas Skyline features a cityscape silhouette of Dallas, Texas with a vintage look. This premium t-shirt is made of lightweight fine jersey fabric Fit: Men’s fit runs small, size up for a looser fit. Women’s fit is true to size, order usual size.