The Madewell Colorful Flower Charm Pendant Necklace is a charming gold-plated option to spruce up your ensemble. Adjustable extender chain with lobster clasp closure. Floral enamel pendant with heart charm. Imported. Measurements: Chain Circumference: 17 in Adjuster Length: 3 in Pendant Height: 7 11 in Pendant Width: 7 11 in Weight: 0.35 oz