Colorful Pittsburgh Cityscape - Pittsburgh Pennsylvania Tote Bag

Featuring a retro Pittsburgh skyline, this makes a great gift for fans who loves Pittsburgh and Pennsylvania. If you live in or love Pittsburgh, then let the world know with this vintage 1970s style graphic watercolor design! For baseball or football fans. Show your home grown roots and pride with this Pittsburgh Downtown Skyline graphic of your favorite city in America. This Modern Pittsburgh Skyline features a cityscape silhouette of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania with a vintage look. 16” x 16” bag with two 14” long and 1” wide black cotton webbing strap handles. Made of a lightweight, spun polyester canvas-like fabric. All seams and stress points are double-stitched for durability, and the reinforced bottom flattens to fit more items and hold larger objects. Spot clean/dry clean only.