An effortless long wear fluid foundation with buildable coverage that looks flawless and feels fresh for 12 hours. The lightweight liquid perfects just the right amount. It evens out complexions with a range of adaptable shades that disappear into most skin tones, hydrates skin all day, and protects with SPF 34. This foundation is available in 12 shades including light, medium, olive, and deep and blends to your skin tone to create an even, natural finish