Revlon ColorStay Liquid Eye Pen Classic Tip - Blackest Black - 0.04 fl oz

We boosted our formula, so it delivers our most intense liquid eyeliner yet-through three ingenious tips-and lasts up to 24 hours! This dramatic liquid eyeliner delivers highly pigmented, jet black color that's ultra smooth, with no skips. It's also waterproof, transfer-proof, smudge-proof, and smear-proof (because life happens). Our 3 unique, flow-through pens make for easy, mess-free lining-no matter your look: Revlon ColorStay Sharp Line Liquid Eye Pen has a slim, tapered tip that offers the perfect amount of flexibility to work with the curve of your lash line; perfect for thin or thick lines. Revlon ColorStay Connect the Dots Liquid Eye Pen offers a ballpoint shape that allows you to dot and draw along your lashes Revlon ColorStay Wing Line Liquid Eye Pen has a specially designed angled tip that makes it easy to master a cat eye How to use: Revlon ColorStay Sharp Line Liquid Eye Pen: Simply draw it along your lash line for a thin line, or draw a second line above the first (along the last third of your lashes), then color in the empty space for a thicker line. Revlon ColorStay Connect the Dots Liquid Eye Pen: Just dot the color along your lash line for a graphic look, or go back and connect the dots for traditional liquid eyeliner. Revlon ColorStay Wing Line Liquid Eye Pen: Draw it across your lashes for a precise line, then use the side of the slant tip to extend your line out for the ultimate cat eye Color: Classic Tip Blackest Black.