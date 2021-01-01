Revlon ColorStay Pressed Powder, Longwearing, Oil, Fragrance Free, 810 Fair, 0.30 fl oz

Revlon ColorStay Pressed Powder minimizes shine without getting dry or crackly ColorStay Pressed Powder offers medium coverage that looks fresh and feels comfortable, instead.The exclive jet-milled formula for an ultra-fine, lightweight texture.It's oil-free: this noncomedogenic powder won't clog pores.Wear it as you please: over foundation (it's ideal with ColorStay Makeup), concealer, or bare skin.Available in 6 shades, including a translucent pressed powder, and includes a puff applicator.Formulated without Sulfates, Parabens, or Phthalates.