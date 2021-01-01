Makeup Revolution Colour Book Eyeshadow Palette - CB05 - 0.96oz

Colouring books, but make it beauty! Enter: the Makeup Revolution Colour Book Palettes. Packed full of pressed pigment powders, join the gang and be part of the book club with the 05 shadow set. Open the striped case to reveal navy, blues, greens, yellows and white. With 48 high payoff hues – 24 shimmer hues on the left and 24 matching matte shades on the right, it’s the hardback edition you’ll want to feast your eyes on. There’s even a bookmark divider in the centre of the case to stop loose pigments from transferring to each other. Be a bookworm and collect the whole set – there are 5 picture perfect palettes to sign up to. Cruelty free. Pick your palette: 01 – Blacks, greys, silvers and white. 02 – Browns, burnt oranges, light oranges, creams. 03 – Reds, oranges, yellows, tangerine. 04 – Purple, pinks, lilacs, mauve. 05 – Navy, blues, greens, yellows, white. Color: CB05.