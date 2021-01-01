Elizabeth Arden Colour Intrigue Effects Lipstick 4g Cayenne Pearl

Elizabeth Arden Colour Intrigue Effects Lipstick 4g Lavish your lips. Sensational shades. Lasting colour. Intriguing effects. Colour Intrigue Effects Lipstick glides on smoothly to hydrate, soften and shine. Creates effects that go from cream to shimmer to shine. Triple Emollient Technology and vitamins A, C and E and aloe instantly moisturise and soften lips for total comfort. Directions for use: Smooth Elizabeth Arden Colour Intrigue Effects Lipstick over lips for a beautiful pop of colour and shine. Wear alone or under lipgloss.