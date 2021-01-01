Cuccio Colour Nail Polish - Nantucket Navy - Nail Lacquer for Manicures & Pedicures, Full Coverage - Quick Drying, Long Lasting, High Shine - Cruelty, Gluten, Formaldehyde & 10 Free - 0.43 oz, blue

Our Colour Nail Polish is formulated with Triple Pigmentation Technology, that offers rich color coverage in just one coat and full coverage in two coats The cushion-based formula fills in nail imperfections, self-levels and dries quickly in between coats and gives off a high shine and has incredible wearability The bottle features an inverted design for maximum product usage and a professional flat stem brush that contains 600 plus high-end DuPont nylon filament bristles, for smooth and easy application Cuccio Colour is a Cruelty & Gluten Free & 10-FREE formula; FREE of Formaldehyde, Formaldehyde Resin, Toluene, DBP, Camphor, Xylene, Ethyl Tosylamide, Parabens, Fragrance & Triplehenyl Phosphate Cuccio Colour Nail Polish is proudly MADE IN THE USA