Take it to the matte with 16 new gorgeous lipcolour shades! Indulge in richness beyond compare with our most luxuriously rich matte color and intensely rich hydration. Your lips are kept soft, smooth, and with a creamy feel. With a spectrum of gorgeous shades from bold to nearly nude, Colour Riche® Matte Lipcolour offers a shade that’s perfect for every look and any occasion while keeping lips hydrated. Packaging May Vary. What you receive may not be what is reflected on site.