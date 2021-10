Unleash your creativity by creating infinite nude eye looks. L'Oreal Paris Color Riche La Palette has been designed with 3 shadow finishes and luxurious textures: shimmery satin, buttery matte and lustrous sheens in 10 highly pigmented shades curated to blend harmoniously. The dual-tip brush applicator lets you create a multitude of expert nude eye looks with ease. Master the art of nude.