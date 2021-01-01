L'Oreal Paris Colour Riche Les Nus Intense Lipstick, intensely pigmented, Nu Determine, 0.13 oz.

Les Nus by Colour Riche. 12 intense flattering nudes with comfortable wear and color that lasts all day. Part of the House of Audacity - go bold with vivid nude color and a formula that's soft, creamy, and smooth. Find your perfect nude. Express yourself and your attitude with a variety of shades that are non-drying and leave your lips feeling soft. Richly-pigmented color in just one swipe. Lipstick is smudge-proof and doesn't feather. The silhouette bullet shape allows you to line the lips, and the curvatures allow you to cushion the lips with luxurious color. Les Nus by Colour Riche - find your perfect nude.