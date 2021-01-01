The Row Coltra Suede Jacket

Crafted in rich olive hued suede, this classic collared jacket is a luxurious topper ideal for spring. Spread collar Long sleeves Front button close Chest button flap pockets Button cuffs Bonded suede finish Suede/cotton/elastane Clean by leather specialist Made in USA SIZE & FIT About 24" from shoulder to hem Model shown is 5'10" (177cm) wearing a US size Small ABOUT THE BRAND Synonymous with impeccable minimalism and high-quality tailoring, The Row came to life in 2006 under the helm of Ashley and Mary-Kate Olsen. The clean, wear-forever shapes crafted from refined fabricsand the sleek, simplistic range of shoes and handbagscan only be described as timeless, quiet luxury. Designer Rtw - The Row > The Row > Saks Fifth Avenue > Barneys. The Row. Color: Olive. Size: XL.