Columbia Men's Montrail F.K.T. Lite Shoe - 9.5 - Black / White

Features of the Columbia Men's Montrail F.K.T. Lite Shoe A High abrasion woven jacquard Upper with a power-mesh sock Fit and secondary lace cage forms unparalleled Fit and support Tri-Density Trail Reaction System: Mid-Density EVA with integrated Trail Shield protection plate layered on top of soft, reactive TPU foam that absorbs uneven terrain while keeping your foot stable Ride heights: 18mm heel / 13mm forefoot Full length rubber Outsole with directional lugs for durability and traction Fabric Details: Upper: Woven Jacquard Midsole: Mid-Density EVA / TPU Foam Outsole: Rubber