Columbia Youth Newton Ridge Suede Boot - 2 - Elk / Mountain Red

The Columbia Youth Newton Ridge Suede Boot is a big kid shoe for your young hiker. A waterproof boot with PU-coated suede Upper, just like mom and dad's but Fitted just for them. Durable and ready for the trails plus an Omni-Grip Outsole for plenty of traction. Features of the Columbia Youth Newton Ridge Suede Boot A re-materialization of one of our most popular boots, the newton ridge suede is the perfect casual boot for kids Waterproof PU coated and suede leather Upper Seam sealed waterproof construction Bungee closure system TechLITE lightweight Midsole for long lasting comfort, superior cushioning and High energy return Omni-GRIP non-marking traction rubber