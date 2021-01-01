com 4 Position Microphone and Headphone Splitter 35 mm 4 Pin 4 Pole Mic and Audio Combo Splitter Cable MUYHSMFFADW White

Best Quality Guranteed. MIC AND HEADSET COMBO SPLITTER: Turn a 3.5 mm audio output port into two distinct ports, one 3.5 mm headphone jack and one 3.5 mm microphone port with this microphone and headphone splitter cable KEEP IN TOUCH WHILE TRAVELING: This mic and headset adapter features a compact and sturdy design that makes it the perfect solution for mobile applications KEEP YOUR LEGACY EQUIPMENT: This audio splitter allows the use of older audio accessories with newer computers like the Ultrabook MULTIUSE FUNCTIONALITY: This 4 pin headset and mic splitter cable can be used for connecting a separate headset and microphone combo to the audio port on your laptop, as well as connecting an external microphone and powered speakers to your computer LIFETIME WARRANTY: Backed by a.com lifetime warranty, this microphone and headphone splitter has free lifetime technical support, making it a truly cost-effe