A Lightly Lined Bra Tailored with Adjustable/Convertible/Removable Straps Molded Cups and Underwire Molded Cups and Underwire for Added Support Lightweight Material and Ultra Comfortable Available In Cup Sizes A to C Hook and Eye Back Closure with 3 Rows/3 Columns Enjoy Support and All Day Comfort with a Our Multi-Way and Strapless Bra Designed with Versatility in Mind for Everyday Use