Lunkerhunt Combat Frog, Delta

Add one of the most realistic soft baits to your tackle box with the Lunkerhunt® Combat Frog™. This frog is designed with a tapered nose to help it pass through cover and weeds without snagging. With a simple twitch of the rod, you will cause the frog legs to retract on the pause and extend on retrieve for unrivaled lifelike action. The Lunkerhunt Combat Frog even features oversized hooks and a soft hollow body to create the perfect conditions for hooksets. FEATURES: Combat frog soft bait Realistic appearance and movement Legs extend on retrieve and retract on pause Tapered nose for smooth movement through cover Enlarged air bladder improves buoyancy and protects hooks from snags Oversized hooks Soft hollow body Length: 2-1/2" Weight: 3/4 oz. Model: LHCF02