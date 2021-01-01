COMBO CONTROL™ MILKY FACE PRIMER

Size: 30 mL/1 fl. oz. What it is: Combo Control™ Primer was designed specifically for combination skin: it maintains skin's moisture balance while absorbing oil in the T-zone. The result? Skin that looks hydrated and healthy, and is effectively primed so your makeup goes on smoother and lasts longer. Combo Control™ has a lightweight, milky feel that dries to a powder texture with a soft, natural finish. It is powered by mineral silica and African tree bark extract to absorb excess face oils throughout the day, reduce the appearance of pores and blur skin imperfections. Ingredients: Water, Dimethicone, Neopentyl Glycol Diheptanoate, Butylene Glycol, Silica, Polymethylsilsesquioxane, Cetyl Peg/Ppg-10/1 Dimethicone, Dimethicone/Vinyl Dimethicone Crosspolymer, Isododecane, Hdi/Trimethylol Hexyllactone Crosspolymer, Adipic Acid/Neopentyl Glycol Crosspolymer, Sodium Chloride, Tocopherol, Peg-10 Dimethicone, Peg-8/Smdi Copolymer, Enantia Chlorantha Bark Extract, Oleanolic Acid, Dimethicone Crosspolymer, Disteardimonium Hectorite, Propylene Carbonate, Phenoxyethanol.