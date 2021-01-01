STOZM Combo of Deluxe Pull Up Bar (Black) & Multi-Purpose Deluxe 14-Gauge Steel Adjustable Weight Bench with Foldable Design – High Weight Capacity 900 lbs (Crimson)

If you’re looking for something that will fulfill your needs of comfort and efficiency during exercises, look no further than this combo of STOZM Pull Up Bar and Deluxe Weight Bench. Using them in combination, you will be able to alternate between different sets of exercises while retaining comfort and performance. Manufactured with solid steel and constructed from 50 cold rolled steel pipes, STOZM Pull Up Bar is extremely durable and can hold up to 500kg or 1100lbs of weight. The powder coating also further helps add extra durability and protects the bar against rust and corrosion. The base of the bar can be adjusted up to 3 heights, sustaining peak performance for people of different heights and fitness levels. Comes with the pull up bar is STOZM Deluxe Weight Bench, which features a fascinating, unique foldable design built for easy storage. There are 7 adjustable backrest settings to choose from, providing maximum versatility in your workout routine. It has a water-proof PU leather cushion and is made of thick, durable steel pipes to sustain up to 900lbs of weight. The combo is available for purchase in 6 different color combinations for your personal preferences.