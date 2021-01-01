Maidenform Comfort Devotion Ultimate No-Show Demi Underwire Bra Black w/Paris Nude 38C Women's

When you want to be a no-show, this comfy, lightweight t-shirt bra is the ultimate choice. Designed for no-show under your clothes with Invisible finish technology at neckline and underarm. Lightweight fabric for comfortable wear from morning to night. Modern open neckline for endless wardrobe possibilities. Ultra-thin, flat lace detailing for a feminine look. Microfiber-lined lace back for added comfort. Convertible straps can be worn traditionally or criss-cross. Fully adjustable straps for a personalized fit. ; cup size: C; band size: 38