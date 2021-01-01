Comfort Revolution Smart Sizes Bralette

Experience the innovative Comfort-U Back Wire-Free Bra with Smart Sizes from Bali. This revolutionary bra combines wire-free shaping support together with a smart sizing system that makes it easy to find your fit. Simply choose your perfect size!, Style Number: 3488 Ultimate comfort, seamless wire-free bralette, Smart Sizing blends 27 band/cup sizes into 6 easy sizes, Terrific support thanks to foam cups and 2-ply sides, End slipping with non-adjustable, close-set straps, 3 column, 2 row hook and eye back closure, 4-way stretch microfiber ALLPlusSize,AllSmallBusted,Average Figure,Full Figure,Nylon,Spandex,NotMaternity,Soft Cup,Bralette,BraletteNotSwim,Comfort Bra,Full Cup,Molded,MoldedNotSportsBra,Training Bra,Seamless,Close-set straps,Non-adjustable straps,HasNonStandardBraSizes,Bra