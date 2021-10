Our Comfort insole features Smartmask® technology, a custom blended polyurethane foam with millions of tiny air bubbles, which cushion your every step and help to stabilize your heel and arch, while holding your foot in the correct anatomical position. Available in US full sizes 5 - 14. Featuring Agion® antimicrobial treatment. Added heel and arch support for extra comfort. Sold as a pair. This product is vegan. | Dr. Martens, Comfort Shoe Insoles, Size M 6/W 7