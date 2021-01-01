Just My Size Comfort Strap Lace Wirefree Minimizer Bra White 44DD Women's

"Comfortable. But even better, I can wear my favorite button-down blouses without puckering and peeking." "Perfect fit. and it really does minimize my bust line." - Customer Reviews It supports without wires. Gives you shapelier curves. And helps relieve stress on your shoulders. Best of all, this Just My Size bra streamlines your silhouette, so your clothes fit and feel better. Seamed non-stretch cups slim your bustline by up to 1.5 inches. (No more gapping blouses!) Lace-covered cushioned adjustable straps help relieve shoulder strain. Wide, plush bottom band resists rolling and ride-up. Shimmery satin back stretches for feel-good fit. Back close has three to five rows of adjustable hooks & eyes, depending on bra size. ; cup size: DD; band size: 44