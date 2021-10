Easy on, easy off medium weight fleece comfort for year-round wear. Now made even better because it's an EcoSmart hoodie. Made with up to 5% polyester created from recycled plastic bottles. Cotton-rich, 7.8 oz. medium weight fleece that feels great against skin. Low pill performance so it looks great wash after wash. Ribbed cuffs and waistband. Roomy front pockets and dyed-to-match drawcord.