Comfort never had it so good. At Hanesbrands Inc, our EcoSmart products keep the equivalent of nearly 50 million plastic bottles from landfills each year. Soft, 7.5-oz cotton blend provides comfort in any climate. Sweatshirt sits just below your natural waistline. Ribbed hem and cuffs keep their shape. High-stitch density, so it lasts longer without pilling. Tag-free for added comfort. Available in a variety of colors.