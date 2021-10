Exceptionally warm and cozy ComfortSoft cotton make these sweats essential to any wardrobe. At Hanesbrands Inc, our EcoSmart products keep the equivalent of nearly 50 million plastic bottles from landfills each year. Easy open-bottom leg hems. No pockets. Flat elastic waistband with no drawstring. Low pill fabric. Soft, 7.5-oz cotton blend provides comfort in any climate. Tag-free for added comfort. Available in an assortment of colors. 29" inseam.