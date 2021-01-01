Head Kandy Commitment Issues Air Brush - Black

Head Kandy Commitment Issues Air Brush What It Is Commitment Issues Interchangeable Air Brush comes with five different interchangeable brush heads, two speeds and three heat settings, making it ideal for all hair types. With just one tool, you'll be able to straighten, curl and add the look of body, volume, movement and texture while drying hair quickly. What You Get Commitment Issues Interchangeable Air Brush Large round brush attachment Nozzle attachment Round brush attachment Large paddle brush attachment Small flat brush User's manual Manufacturer's limited lifetime warranty What It Does Air Brush Ergonomic design with effortless temperature adjustment and 360 degree swivel cord Indirect heat helps minimize damage, while negative ions help to tame frizz, add shine and smooth hair for the perfect blowout Attachments Large Round Brush Attachment: Ideal for the perfect blowout; effortlessly helps to add body, movement, volume and texture Nozzle Attachment: Works much like a diffuser; it will blow dry the outside of hair, enhancing natural waves and curls Small Round Brush Attachment: Use to add a slight curl and texture to hair Large Paddle Brush Attachment: Helps achieve a quick blow dry and maintain manageability Small Flat Brush: Helps to relax curls; perfect for straightening Good to Know To remove a brush head, wait until it cools, press the button at the top of the base that says “PUSH”, then twist to unlock. Brush heads may be washed using soap and water. Do not attempt to wash brush heads while they are attached to the base. Remove the brush head from the base prior to cleaning. To clean the base, wipe with a dry cloth. Do not use the large round boar bristle brush head until your hair is 80% dry. 110V/900W single voltage