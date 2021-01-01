GOOD AMERICAN Committed to Fit Denim Jumpsuit, Size 2(M) in Blue190 at Nordstrom Rack

Workwear that works for your body, this denim utility jumpsuit sculpts and molds to curves with great stretch recovery and shape retention. Flattering and eco-friendly, the denim is woven with a touch of recycled-cotton yarn and is dyed with a process that uses less water, energy and chemicals than traditional methods. 56 1/2" length; 28" inseam; 12" leg opening (size 2) Front button closure Spread collar Long sleeves with one-snap cuffs Chest snap-flap patch pockets; front patch pockets; back patch pockets Adjustable snap side tabs Unlined 72% cotton, 11% modal, 9% elasterell-p, 7% recycled cotton, 1% elastane Machine wash, tumble dry Imported Women's Clothing