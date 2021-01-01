Butterfly Compact 19 Indoor Table Tennis Table, Blue

Fit in some serious table tennis fun even when you’re short on space when you set up the Butterfly® Compact 19 Table Tennis Table. With no assembly required and an ultra-durable 19mm table top, this table will play host to epic matches for years to come. The included clip in net and post are ideal for outdoor play, while the compact design gives you both convenience and playability. FEATURES: Indoor table tennis table No assembly required so you can get right into exciting matches Included net and post set makes outdoor games a cinch 19mm table top ensures excellent bounce and durability for many games to come Compact design lets you play even with limited space Playback Capability: No Rollaway Capability: No Product Dimensions: 108” x 60” x 30” Storage Dimensions: 56” x 60” 36” Manufacturer’s three-year warranty Model: TR28