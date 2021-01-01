Issey Miyake Compact Botanical Stand Collar Trench Coat

This lightweight technical stand-collar trench has a back strap detail and zippered pouch pocket that adds a modern utility to the piece. Stand collar Long sleeves Front zip close Side seam pockets Back strap details Back zip pouch Polyester Lining: polyester Machine wash Made in Japan SIZE & FIT About 50" from shoulder to hem Model measurements: 5'10" tall Model shown is 5'10" (177cm) wearing a JPN size 2 ABOUT THE BRAND Known for a technology-driven ethos, Japanese designer Issey Miyake has been at the forefront of innovative, architectural design since 1971. His experimentation with pleating resulted in beautiful, wrinkle-proof ready-to-wearand a new linePleats Please Issey Miyake. The multi-talented designer also expanded into fragrance and an accessory line of geometric statement bags under the name Bao Bao Issey Miyake. Designer Lifestyle - Issey Miyake > Issey Miyake > Saks Fifth Avenue > Barneys. Issey Miyake. Color: Black. Size: 1.