Koolatron Compact Fridge with Freezer, 2.56 Cubic Feet, One Size , Black

Convenient mini fridge with a space-saving flat back designThis compact 70 L/ 2.56 Cubic Foot mini fridge with half-width freezer compartment is the ideal office or dorm room accessory. This sleek black fridge features adjustable legs, removable wire shelves, and reversible door to make this fridge customizable inside and out, and the enclosed compressor coils let it fit neatly against your wall.Reliable compressor cooling for your peace of mindEfficient, reliable compressor technology keeps contents at your desired temperature between 28°F (-2°C) and 50°F (10°C) and magnetic door seal keeps the cold inside where it belongs.Tips and Tricks:Allow two inches of space between the unit’s side and the wall, with four inches between the back of the unit and the wall.Proper air circulation is required to maintain optimal cooling performance 70 L/2.56 CUBIC FOOT CAPACITY Sleek black mini fridge with a compact footprint and beverage storage in the door is the perfect fit for your den, home bar, or games roomFreezer Compartment : Half-width Freezer Compartment : offers convenient storage for ice cube trays or frozen meals with a drip tray included for easy defrosting and cleaningReliable Cooling : Dependable compressor technology keeps contents at your desired cooling level between 28°F (-2°C) and 50°F (10°C) and magnetic door seal keeps the cold inside where it belongsRemovable Wire Shelves : Two high-quality coated wire shelves are odor- and stain-resistant and can be repositioned or removed to fit different sized itemsSpace-Saving Flat-Back Design : Compressor coils are enclosed to allow the fridge to fit easily wherever you need itIncluded : ManualWattage : 85 WattsVoltage : 115VActual Product Dimensions (Not Gift Box) Inches : 17.5" L x 18.5" W x 25" HActual Product Weight (Not Including Gift Box) Pounds : 42 lbs.Installation Type: PortableIncluded: 1 Tray(s)Features: Adjust Temp ControlNumber of Doors: 1Minimum Temp (f): 60Weight (lb.): 40 LbControl Types: Infinite Switch KnobCountry of Origin: Imported