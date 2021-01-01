Proenza Schouler Compact Knit Crop Top

A classic bateau neckline and soft raw-edge trim highlighting the flared cuffs defines this chic cropped top. Bateau neckline Long sleeves with flared cuffs Pullover style Viscose/polyester Dry clean Imported SIZE & FIT About 23" from shoulder to hem Model measurements: 5'10" tall Model is wearing a US size Small ABOUT THE BRAND Designers Jack McCollough and Lazaro Hernandez collaborated on their senior thesis at NYC's Parsons School of Design in 2002, which led to the official launch of Proenza Schouleran homage to their mothers' maiden names. Their innovative, well-tailored clothing has since earned them five CFDA awards. In 2008, the brand debuted a line of handbags, with the PS1 instantly gaining a cult following. Today, they also create sleek, edgy footwear. Designer Lifestyle - Proenza Schouler > Proenza Schouler > Saks Fifth Avenue > Barneys. Proenza Schouler. Color: Off White. Size: Large.