Alexander McQueen Compact Knit Ruffle Midi Skirt

Crafted of a compact knit, this calf-grazing pencil skirt is finished with a fluttering ruffle running down the front. Banded waist Ruffle trim Viscose Dry clean Made in Italy SIZE & FIT Pencil silhouette About 36" long Model measurements: 5'10" tall Model is wearing a US size Small ABOUT THE BRAND Visionary designer Lee Alexander McQueen launched his brand in 1992, which quickly became synonymous with cutting-edge, avant-garde design. Since 2010, Creative Director Sarah Burton has continued the designer's legacy, bringing precision craftsmanship and a feminine vision to the label's signature edge.