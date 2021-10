The Stanley Compact Stainless Steel Camp Cook Set provides the convenience of your kitchen in a compact, nested set. With a pot, bowl, spork and lid, you can whip up an amazing meal over the campfire quickly and easily. DESIGN Compact cooking set 18/8 stainless steel construction BPA-free Pot with locking handle Pot, bowl, spork, and lid included Items all nest together for storage Dishwasher safe SPECS Dimensions: 5.1” x 4.9” x 5.8” Weight: 1.15 lbs. Additional Details Style: 10-01856-011